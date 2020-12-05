UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.82% of The Western Union worth $72,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Western Union by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the period.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

