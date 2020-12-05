UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 20,333 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Nasdaq worth $63,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.61.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.