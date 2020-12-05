UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,739 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $61,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $80.98 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

