UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,181 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of FactSet Research Systems worth $61,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $323,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $1,986,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

FDS stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.