Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.60. Trxade Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 4,451 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

