Truist Securiti Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $195.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average of $181.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

