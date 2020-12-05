TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $439.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in TrueCar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TrueCar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TrueCar by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

