TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $439.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in TrueCar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TrueCar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TrueCar by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.