Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC now has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 5,593,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,806,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,228,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,947 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,036.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 206,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

