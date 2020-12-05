Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.36

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 9846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trine Acquisition by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE)

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.