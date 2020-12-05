TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $69,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,235. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

