Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 492.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $4.26 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRZBF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

