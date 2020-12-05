Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 39,371 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,455% compared to the average volume of 1,541 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $161.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,755,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.