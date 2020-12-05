Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,342 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

WDR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

