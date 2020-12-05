Traders Buy High Volume of The Progressive Put Options (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,488 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the average volume of 342 put options.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

