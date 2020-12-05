TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

