Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

