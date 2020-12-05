Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Critical Survey

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 6.35 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.86 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -27.11

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

