Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.27% of Titan International worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Titan International by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TWI stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.96. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

