Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.