thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €6.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.97 ($24.67).

FRA TKA opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.70.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

