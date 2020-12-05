Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,624 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.38% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 480,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $105,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

