Thor Gjerdrum Sells 19,169 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $570,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $330,885.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $140,653.61.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $286,321.88.

AMRK stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $202.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. ValuEngine downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

