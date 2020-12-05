TheStreet Upgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE MYE opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

