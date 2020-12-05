The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 204.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.