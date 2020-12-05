The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

