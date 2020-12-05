The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The Unilever Group has a one year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

