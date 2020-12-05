The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 256693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.