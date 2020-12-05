The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Shares Gap Down to $47.42

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.42, but opened at $41.90. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

