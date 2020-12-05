The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.88 ($63.39).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €58.21 ($68.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.59. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €58.21 ($68.48).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

