The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.50 Price Target for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORA. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €10.55 ($12.41) on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.04.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.