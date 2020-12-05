The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 244,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 154,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.