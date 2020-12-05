The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$61.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.96.

Shares of BNS opened at C$67.50 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$75.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is 64.16%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.