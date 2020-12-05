The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.