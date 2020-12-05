Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

