Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $386.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

