TD Securities Boosts Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$82.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$79.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

