Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

