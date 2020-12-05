Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 949,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $58,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 873,293 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

TRGP opened at $26.52 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

