Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.48. Takung Art shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 1,731 shares trading hands.

Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

