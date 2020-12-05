Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Switch stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,916. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Switch by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after buying an additional 328,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Switch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.