SVB Leerink Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $26.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $21.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
