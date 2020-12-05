SVB Leerink Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $26.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

