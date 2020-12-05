Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SUMO opened at $30.11 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.