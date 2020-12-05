Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 19,833 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.80.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

