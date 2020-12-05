STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSKN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

