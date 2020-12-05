STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SSKN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.
Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
