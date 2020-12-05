Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) vs. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Critical Analysis

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hub Group and Stonepath Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hub Group currently has a consensus target price of $53.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.78%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hub Group and Stonepath Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $3.67 billion 0.52 $107.17 million $3.39 16.51 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hub Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hub Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 2.30% 8.05% 4.35% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hub Group beats Stonepath Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment between origin or destination and rail terminals for pickup and delivery; and negotiates drayage rates for the transportation between origin and destination points. It also offers truck brokerage services; and warehouse and transportation logistics services, including retailer-driven collaborative consolidation programs, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, such as shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics and CaseStack names. In addition, the company provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, railcar, and international shipping. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 38,000 53-foot containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern railroads. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

