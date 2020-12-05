Stifel Nicolaus Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $130.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in XPO Logistics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

