Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 17th

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,755,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after purchasing an additional 139,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 277,482 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

