Stephane Bancel Sells 3,929 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $609,182.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.

MRNA stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $659,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Moderna by 297.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 85,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 52.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

