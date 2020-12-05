Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Stepan worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stepan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stepan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Stepan by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stepan by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Stepan by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

