State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $58,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT opened at $13.12 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

